Lakers' Anthony Davis: Struggles with shot
Davis finished with 21 points (6-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during the Lakers' 118-109 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Davis had an excellent, well-rounded stat line, with the efficiency being the only blemish. It may be worth noting that Davis was clutching his elbow after smacking into the backboard in the fourth quarter. He would return to the game, but with his injury history and phenom status, owners will likely want to monitor for an update regardless.
