Davis finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 93-89 win over the Nuggets.

LeBron James (ankle) took a seat on the back-to-back, leaving Davis to carry the load for the Lakers. He delivered in stellar fashion by making key plays on both ends of the floor. With 33 minutes on the court, it appears that his injury is largely behind him, but it wouldn't be surprising for the team to rest him over the next couple of weeks to keep him fresh for the playoffs.