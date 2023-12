Davis (groin/hip) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has continued to receive probable tags due to hip spasms and a left adductor injury. However, he's only missed one game on the season and has appeared in 14 straight contests -- including two back-to-back sets -- so fantasy managers should expect him to give it a go once again Thursday.