Davis contributed 27 points (10-26 FG, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over Phoenix.

Davis owned the glass for the Lakers, leading all players in Tuesday's game in rebounds while finishing second on the team in scoring and ending as the lone player with a double-double in a winning effort. Davis has recorded a double-double in 10 straight games, having hauled in 15 or more boards on five occasions this year.