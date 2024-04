Davis is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a knee injury, but he's expected to play, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Davis and LeBron James (ankle) are both expected to play despite being listed as questionable again. Davis missed just one game in March and averaged 22.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes over his 13 appearances.