Lakers' Corey Brewer: Will start Friday

Brewer will get the start at small forward for Friday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brewer will replace Luol Deng in the starting lineup. He posted nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in Thursday's season opening loss to the Clippers. He will presumably see a heavier workload with his starting role Friday.