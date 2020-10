Green had just two points and missed all six of his field goals (0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Heat.

The veteran continues to be a liability on offense, and his struggles were only amplified Sunday with the Heat staying in zone for most of the game. Green played just 17 minutes -- easily his lowest total of the postseason. Over the last two games, he's hit just one of 12 three-point attempts.