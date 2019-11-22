Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Criminal charges dropped
Cousins (knee) had his criminal charges dropped Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Cousins was facing third-degree harassment charges after allegedly making violent threats toward an ex-girlfriend. He could still face a fine or suspension from the NBA in line with the league's domestic violence policy, however, as the league can come to its own conclusions about the incident independent from the legal process.
