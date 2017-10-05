Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Efficient on second unit in loss

Clarkson managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Despite Lonzo Ball (ankle) sitting out the contest, it was Tyler Ennis and not Clarkson that drew the start at point guard. However, Clarkson outpaced the former in playing time and made the most of it, averaging nearly a point per minute and remaining aggressive enough to make frequent visits to the charity stripe. Clarkson has averaged what has been essentially a starter's workload on the second unit over the last two campaigns, and given his ability to thrive at either backcourt spot, he's projected for the same type of volume again in the coming season.