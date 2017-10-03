Lakers' Larry Nance: Moves back to bench Monday

Nance will return to the bench for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Nance drew the start in the team's preseason opener, as Brook Lopez (back) was sitting out and the Lakers opted to go with a small-ball lineup that featured Julius Randle at center. However, the Lakers will return to a more tradition lineup Monday, moving Randle back to power forward and inserting Ivica Zubac into the starting lineup at center. That means Nance heads back to the bench, which is where he's expected to be once the regular season approaches.