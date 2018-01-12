Lakers' Larry Nance: Records fourth double-double of season in win

Nance posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 win over the Spurs.

With both Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle ice-cold from the floor, Nance stepped in and had one of his best games of the season Friday. It's been rough going for Nance, as he's found himself the odd man out more often than not with the excellent play of Kuzma overshadowing him, but the rookie has shown some growing pains of late, giving Nance more opportunities. It's doubtful that he'll regain his spot in the starting lineup, but with coach Luke Walton, anything is possible.