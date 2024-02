James has been included on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

It's not surprising to see James listed on the injury report, as that has been a trend all season long. He's coming off a 30-point, nine-assist, seven-rebound performance against the Spurs on Friday, and barring any late setback, he should handle his regular workload Sunday against another playoff contender in the Suns.