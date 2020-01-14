Lakers' LeBron James: Dominates in return
James ended with 31 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-99 victory over the Cavaliers.
James was back on the court after missing the previous game due to illness but picked right up where he left off. The Cavaliers kept this one interesting up until midway through the third quarter, ensuring James played decent minutes despite the eventual blowout. James has looked fantastic this season and his recent comments regarding load management certainly bode well for those invested in the 35-year-old.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...