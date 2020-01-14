Lakers' LeBron James: Dominates in return

James ended with 31 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-99 victory over the Cavaliers.

James was back on the court after missing the previous game due to illness but picked right up where he left off. The Cavaliers kept this one interesting up until midway through the third quarter, ensuring James played decent minutes despite the eventual blowout. James has looked fantastic this season and his recent comments regarding load management certainly bode well for those invested in the 35-year-old.