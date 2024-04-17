James registered 23 points (6-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game victory over the Pelicans.

James fell just one rebound and one assist short of his second straight triple-double. It continues what has been a fantastic season for James, a campaign that will now last at least another four games. The Nuggets await the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, a matchup that should be a must-watch given the history between the two teams.