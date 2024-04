James (ankle) is probable for Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy ahead of Game 5, but he'll likely be able to suit up once again. Over the first four matchups in the series, he's averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 40.0 minutes per game.