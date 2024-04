James (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 5 against Denver, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James and Anthony Davis (wrist) were each listed as probable to suit up, and they've both been given the green light for Monday's clash. James is coming off a 30-point performance in Game 4 and will need to produce at a high level again in Game 5 to give his team a chance to extend the series.