James produced 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 44 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

James did everything in his power to extend the opening-round matchup, including playing all but four minutes of Game 5, but it wasn't enough to get the job done. The 39-year-old forward poured in 30 points in each of the last two games and consistently packed the stat sheet throughout the series, averaging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over five appearances.