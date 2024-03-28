James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
James continues to deal with a left ankle injury that will likely cause him to be listed as questionable ahead of every contest for the remainder of the season. If the superstar forward is ruled out, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish are candidates to receive increased playing time.
