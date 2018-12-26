Lakers' LeBron James: Injury seemingly minor
Initial examinations on James' strained left groin indicate the injury is minor, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
James will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of his injury, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, but the initial outlook, at least in regards to his long-term prospects, is promising. The Lakers figure to provide more information about James' health after he undergoes the follow-up exam, which should help clear up his status for the team's next game Thursday and beyond.
