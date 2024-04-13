James notched 37 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over the Grizzlies.

James led all players in the contest in scoring, outpacing teammate Anthony Davis by one point. Six of James' points came in the final minute of play to help Los Angeles hang on for a big victory in their jostling for position in the Play-In Tournament. The Lakers can clinch the No. 8 seed with a win in Sunday's regular-season finale in New Orleans but could fall to as low as 10th with a loss, so James and the rest of the team's starters figure to suit up and play their full allotment of minutes.