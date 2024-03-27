James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, but he expects to return for the second half of the back-to-back set, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. The 39-year-old has made nine appearances in March, averaging 26.0 points, 9.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game.