James (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he'll likely be able to suit up as the Lakers begin postseason play Tuesday. He appeared in the team's final three regular-season games and averaged 32.7 points, 11.0 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.