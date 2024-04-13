James is probable to face the Pelicans on Sunday due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has been a regular name in the Lakers' injury report this season due to the same ankle injury that landed him here before the season finale, but if past games have taught anything, then James should handle his regular workload in a game that's big for both teams. James is averaging 28.4 points, 9.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game since the beginning of April.