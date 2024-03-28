James chipped in 23 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-124 win over the Grizzlies.

James sat out the Lakers' marathon double-overtime victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday, but he returned for the second night of the team's back-to-back set Wednesday while Anthony Davis (knee) sat out. The future Hall of Famer led Los Angeles in both rebounds (14) and assists (12) in the victory while finishing tied for second on the club in scoring with 23 points on a healthy 8-for-14 shooting line. The triple-double was James' fourth of the season and his first since he put up a 36/20/12 line against the Warriors on Jan. 27. The Lakers have won five straight and are making a late-season push to move up in the standings, so James should avoid sitting out for rest purposes for the most part, though it's worth noting that the team has two back-to-back sets remaining on the schedule.