James accumulated 33 points (14-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 loss to the Warriors.

Anthony Davis' (head) forced James to carry a heavy load, and despite admirable contributions from the rest of the starting lineup, the Lakers couldn't overcome Golden State's offensive onslaught. The Lakers are in direct competition with Golden State as they jockey for playoff position, so this was a costly loss. The Lakers have only two games remaining, and James should take over both games if Davis remains out.