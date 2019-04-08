Lakers' Mike Muscala: Puts up 16 points in start
Muscala provided 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 win over the Jazz.
When given ample opportunity, Muscala has produced solid numbers since joining the Lakers. What's most impressive from the 6-11 forward is his 3-point shot. He's averaged a career-high average of four attempts per game and is converting them at a clip of almost 40 percent.
