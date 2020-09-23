Rondo finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Denver.

Rondo played key minutes down the stretch for the Lakers, almost guiding them to an unlikely victory. After trailing by as much as 20 points, the Lakers rattled off a 19-2 run to get within one basket late in the game. Rondo turned back the clock during this stretch, garnering three steals in a matter of minutes. Some hot shooting from Jamal Murray thwarted the Lakers' efforts and we will now go to Game 4 with the series certainly alive and well.