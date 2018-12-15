Rondo (hand) will not travel with the Lakers on their upcoming, three-game road trip, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

Rondo was cleared to return to basketball activities Saturday, but the team will play it safe as it embarks on an Eastern Conference road swing. The veteran will sit out Saturday in Charlotte, Sunday in Washington and Tuesday in Brooklyn before a potential return for Friday's home matchup with the Pelicans.

More News
Our Latest Stories