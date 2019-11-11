Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday
Rondo (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest against Phoenix, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
It's reported that Rondo participated in practice Monday following an absence in Sunday's matchup and has been upgraded to questionable as a result. The Kentucky product has been kept sidelined thought the Lakers' first nine contests this season while dealing with a right calf strain.
