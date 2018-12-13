Rondo (hand) will be reevaluated on Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Rondo visited with a specialist on Thursday, and with the swelling in his right hand dissipating, he'll be checked out again Saturday, at which point a further update should be available. It still seems rather unlikely that Rondo would play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, but at this point it's too early to rule him out.