Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will have surgery
Rondo (hand) will undergo surgery before the weekend, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A timetable of 3-to-5 weeks was established for Rondo's return, which should still hold true. However, with surgery, it may be on the latter end. In Rondo's absence, Lonzo ball is slated to see an uptick in workload.
