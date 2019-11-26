Lakers' Troy Daniels: Scores 11 in victory
Daniels supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and a steal in 15 minutes during Monday's win over the Spurs.
Daniels topped double-figures for the third time this season. His production is predominantly charged by his ability to make three-pointers, which he's doing at a subpar 32.7 clip on the season. He's averaging just 15.5 minutes per game, so, despite his track record of solid three-point shooting, Daniels can safely be avoided in the majority of formats.
