Randolph recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Monday's 125-124 loss to the Raptors 905.

Randolph was held to just six points Saturday, but he bounced back against the Raptors 905 and has now scored in double figures during three of the last four games. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 30.5 minutes per contest this season.