Randolph generated 21 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Mad Ants.

Randolph was held in check Wednesday with just seven points against the Blue Coats, but he put up his second-highest scoring total of the season in Thursday's narrow win over Fort Wayne. He's now averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over 30.5 minutes per game this season.