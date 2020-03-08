Levi Randolph: Nets 23 in G League win
Randolph scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in Saturday's G League win over Capital City.
Randolph has at least 20 points in four of his last five games for Canton. On the season, he's averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 37 G League games.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.