Randolph scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in Saturday's G League win over Capital City.

Randolph has at least 20 points in four of his last five games for Canton. On the season, he's averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 37 G League games.