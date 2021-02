Randolph posted 29 points (11-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Sunday's 127-111 win over the Stars.

Randolph was dominant from the floor Sunday and led the Charge on the scoreboard as a result. He converted on 84.6 percent of his field goal attempts against Salt Lake City and is now averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over 29.4 minutes per game this year.