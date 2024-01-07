Wigginton was waived by Milwaukee on Sunday
Wigginton and Marques Bolden were both waived Sunday, opening up two of Milwaukee's two-way roster spots while leaving TyTy Washington as the lone remaining two-way occupant. Wigginton has been with the Bucks' organization since 2021-22 after graduating from Iowa, making him a strong candidate to sign a deal with Milwaukee's G League affiliate barring another opportunity.
