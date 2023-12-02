Wigginton notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes of Thursday's 137-108 loss to Motor City.

While Wisconsin found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, Wigginton managed to produce a strong stat line. He led the Herd in points and failed to record a single turnover in the contest.