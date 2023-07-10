Wigginton (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Nets, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wigginton and AJ Green (undisclosed) are both expected to make their Summer League debuts Tuesday. Wigginton made four appearances for the Bucks in 2022-23.
More News
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Won't play Friday•
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Leading scorer off bench Sunday•
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Drops back to bench role•
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Career-best performance Friday•
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Starting Friday•
-
Bucks' Lindell Wigginton: Scores 32 points•