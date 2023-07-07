Wigginton won't play in Friday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to an undisclosed reason, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
AJ Green (undisclosed) will also be unavailable, but it's possible both players are simply resting the first half of a back-to-back set and will be available for Saturday's game against the Suns in Las Vegas. If available, Wigginton, who starred for the Wisconsin Herd in the G League last year, should have a sizable role for Milwaukee's Summer League squad.
