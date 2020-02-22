Luke Maye: Fills stat sheet in win
Maye notched eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win against the Drive.
Maye ended his streak of double-digit scoring performances at three games, but he remains a valuable contributor for the Herd. He has grabbed at least seven boards in fourth straight games and shows decent value on the glass to go along with solid scoring numbers.
