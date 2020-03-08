Luke Maye: Strong effort off bench
Maye notched 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 136-122 win over Capitol City.
Maye posted a complete effort off the bench before picking up six fouls, and he ended this game as the Herd's second-highest scorer behind Jaylen Adams. That said, Maye was coming off seven straight single-digit scoring appearances prior to his 25-point effort and he's not expected to remain much of a scoring threat moving forward.
