Luke Maye: Sits out Tuesday
Maye was not available for Tuesday's game against Austin due to an injury or illness.
Maye logged just nine minutes in the previous game, likely the result of an injury of some kind. It's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined, but his absence afforded Frank Mason the start.
