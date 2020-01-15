Maye (undisclosed) racked up 14 points, 10 boards, one assist, one steal and one block over 20 minutes Saturday.

May had been sidelined since Dec. 16 due to injury but looks to finally be in a good spot healthwise. He should continue to play a sizable role for the Herd, averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest following Saturday's effort.