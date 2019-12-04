Luke Maye: Double-digits through 10 games
Maye has averaged 11.4 points through an average of 22.9 minutes in 10 games, four of which starts for the Herd.
The former Tar Heel has produced despite his consistent size difference at the four and five for the Herd. He has complemented his 11.4 points with 7.8 boards and 1.8 assists across his appearances.
