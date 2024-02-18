McClung took home the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest title Saturday, defeating the Celtics' Jaylen Brown in the final round.

McClung became the fifth back-to-back winner in the dunk contest's 42-year history, joining Michael Jordan (1987 and 1988), Jason Richardson (2002 and 2003), Nate Robinson (2009 and 2010) and Zach LaVine (2015 and 2016). Of the four competitors in Saturday's contest, McClung delivered the only 50-point dunk of the night, which came when he jumped over 7-foot-1 NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who hoisted a ball above his head that McClung grabbed in midair and slammed home for a reverse dunk. McClung, who has spent the entire season in the G League with the Osceola Magic, implied after Saturday's victory that he'll think about competing again in 2025 with the hope of becoming the first player to win the contest in three consecutive years.