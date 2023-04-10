McClung recorded 30 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

McClung notched team highs in points and assists during the Blue Coats' championship win. Across 53 G League appearances, the 24-year-old averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 28.2 minutes per game. He was recalled to the NBA club following the Blue Coats' win, but he's not expected to feature in Philadelphia's postseason rotation.