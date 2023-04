McClung registered 35 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over Rio Grande.

McClung scored a playoff-high 35 points, and if it weren't for Jaden Springer's 43, he would've been the highest-scoring player in Game 1 of the G League Finals. The Blue Coats need to win one of the next two games to be crowned 2022-23 G League champs.