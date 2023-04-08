McClung amassed five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Hawks.

McClung, fresh of a G League title with the Delaware Blue Coats, played in his first NBA game of the season, much to the delight of fans everywhere. With the 76ers resting all of their stars, McClung got into the rotation, albeit for just eight minutes. Despite winning this year's dunk contest, he has not been able to translate his popularity into meaningful playing time.