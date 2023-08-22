McClung and the Magic agreed to a partially guaranteed deal Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021 and has appeared in just four NBA contests over the last two years. However, the 6-foot-2 guard has been a stellar contributor at the G League level, averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals while playing for three different affiliates -- Delaware Blue Coats (31 games), South Bay Lakers (26) and Windy City Bulls (one) -- over the last two years. In the likely event that McClung doesn't make Orlando's Opening Night roster, the Magic will retain his G League rights for the 2023-24 campaign.